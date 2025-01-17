Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Blend Extra: Guide To A New Year with Less Waste!

Waukesha County Parks
Posted
and last updated

Abbie Liedtke, recycling and solid waste supervisor of Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use, joins us in the studio today to address common food waste habits that many of us fall into. Abbie offers practical solutions to help eliminate food waste. From overbuying ingredients and letting food spoil, to improper storage and tossing out leftovers, she's got your answers. We’ll uncover the everyday mistakes that lead to unnecessary waste. In addition, learn new tips, adopt small changes, and make a big difference in your community.

For more information about how to reduce food waste, visit Waukesha County - Recycling

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo