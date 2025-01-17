Blend Extra: Guide To A New Year with Less Waste!

Abbie Liedtke, recycling and solid waste supervisor of Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use, joins us in the studio today to address common food waste habits that many of us fall into. Abbie offers practical solutions to help eliminate food waste. From overbuying ingredients and letting food spoil, to improper storage and tossing out leftovers, she's got your answers. We’ll uncover the everyday mistakes that lead to unnecessary waste. In addition, learn new tips, adopt small changes, and make a big difference in your community.

For more information about how to reduce food waste, visit Waukesha County - Recycling

