Blend Extra: Give Your Workplace Benefits a Fall Checkup

Annual enrollment is more than checking a few boxes. It’s an opportunity to make sure your workplace benefits still fit your health needs, finances and plans for the future.

Fidelity Investments recommends looking at benefits as part of a bigger financial picture. That can include reviewing health coverage and HSA options, checking whether you’re contributing enough to receive your full employer retirement match, and understanding traditional versus Roth retirement contributions.

It’s also a good time to revisit beneficiaries, insurance and other benefits available through your employer. Explore Fidelity’s annual enrollment tips and health benefits resources.