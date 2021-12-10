Watch
Blend Extra: Give the Gift of Travel this Holiday Season

The Airbnb gift card program, where to get it, and how to personalize it!
Posted at 12:55 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 13:55:05-05

Holiday gift shopping will be very different this year. With supply chain shortages on one hand and the delivery delays on the other, you might be wondering: how can I skip the stress of holiday shopping but still spread holiday cheer with my loved ones? 

With an Airbnb gift card, you don’t need to worry about delays in delivery or limited inventory. You'll simply need to purchase a gift card via airbnb.com/giftcards and have it delivered instantly via text or email. Airbnb’s array of offerings allow for you to give a gift tailored for your loved ones, whether seeking IRL getaways or virtual adventures!

