Blend Extra: Get Medicare Right Over A Coffee Chat With The Pros

It's time for the Annual Enrollment Plan for Medicare! Silver Supplement Solutions LLC is an authorized agent of Sovereign Select LLC, offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies.

With several insurance companies products to choose from, Silver Supplements Solutions offers health, life, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans.

Silver Supplements Solutions are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs. Call 262-728-9311 or email Deb@silversup.com or Jerry@silversup.com for more information.

AEP Coffee Chats will be held Thursdays through March 28th and April 25 at the Delavan Panera Bread.

Check out our website frequently for upcoming events!

