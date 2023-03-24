Blend Extra: Fun Toys For Easter Gifts

Watch Now
Come Easter morning, there's a good chance that the little ones in your home will hop straight to their Easter basket. But what do you place inside? While there's a few traditional items you might feel like you have to include year after year, there's a lot of leeway in Easter gifts.   So, what are the best Easter gifts for kids in 2023? According to expert Jennifer Lynch, kids are hoping for everything from LEGO® animal models to Disney collectables to additions to the sensory bin.   Embracing the Easter spirit with LEGO animals [lego.com]  The hottest new Disney collectables [justplayproducts.com] and plush toys [amiamisofficial.com]  Great additions [spinmaster.com] to the ‘sensory bin’   Mess-free [shop.crayola.com] activities to help keep your kids active, engaged, and creative  Brought to you by The Toy Association.
