Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Blend Extra: Fun In The Sun Boating Adventures!

with Freedom Boat Club
Today Freedom Boat Club informs us on all their upcoming boating fun and services. Robert Sheets and Jenna Smith have a special offer for you! To help bring excitement to the beginning of the boating season, Freedom Boat Club is giving away FIVE (5) sunset cruise packages. Each one includes: - Free cruise for 8 people (2 hours) - Captain to drive the boat - Snacks for the group - Water/soda and one bottle of wine Simply go to (LINK) to sign up! For those that want to get on the water immediately and join Freedom Boat Club, we are offering $500 off your initiation fee between now and May 15. Go to https://www.freedomboatclub.com/ and go to the “join now” tab. An FBC associate will get in touch. Just mention “Daybreak” to get the $500 off the initiation fee. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to ask! Go to https://www.freedomboatclub.com/ or call 414-242-5461. Don’t forget to enter the sweepstakes!
Posted at 1:01 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 14:53:05-04

Today Freedom Boat Club informs us on all their upcoming boating fun and services. Robert Sheets and Jenna Smith have a special offer for you!

To help bring excitement to the beginning of the boating season, Freedom Boat Club is giving away FIVE (5) sunset cruise packages. Each one includes:

- Free cruise for 8 people (2 hours)

- Captain to drive the boat

- Snacks for the group

- Water/soda and one bottle of wine

Simply go to https://www.tmj4.com/about-us/contests/freedom-boat-club to sign up!

For those that want to get on the water immediately and join Freedom Boat Club, we are offering $500 off your initiation fee between now and May 15. Go to https://www.freedomboatclub.com/ and go to the “join now” tab. An FBC associate will get in touch. Just mention “Daybreak” to get the $500 off the initiation fee.

If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to ask! Go to https://www.freedomboatclub.com/or call 414-242-5461.

Don’t forget to enter the sweepstakes!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes