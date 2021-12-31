Watch
Blend Extra: From Chaos to Clarity

How to handle our family tree triggers
Posted at 12:55 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 13:55:35-05

While the holidays are an enjoyable time to spend quality time with family, some might encounter a family member who is not as enjoyable to be around. Author of Chaos To Clarity, Marci Hopkins shares what you can do if you happen to get upset or triggered by a family member.

