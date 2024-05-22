Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Blend Extra: Food Sensitivities, Joint Pain and Weight Loss

New You Health and Wellness
Posted at 1:01 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 14:01:02-04

Love blueberries or cauliflower, well your joints may not love you back if your sensitive to them. It’s not just unhealthy foods that could be making your joints hurt and keep extra pounds on. You may be reacting to foods considered healthy. New research is showing that foods, even healthy ones, could be creating havoc on not just your stomach but your joints too. And the excess inflammation these foods create could also be a big reason you are having trouble losing weight.
Stacey Roberts of New You Health and Wellness is back to talk about how she got rid of her own joint pain and is helping others do the same.
Call 414 299 8121
Or visit newyouhealthandwellness.com

Get a 15 min free call with Stacey to see if you are right for her program or book in for a consultation and receive 50.00 off the food sensitivity testing Stacey’s clinic offers.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo