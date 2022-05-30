Blend Extra: Finding Cupid After COVID

Finding A Needle in a Haystack, pastor and best-selling author Jameliah Gooden provides salient advice for how to "dig through the rubble" of the dating world, avoid unhealthy relationships, and date from a place of self and mutual respect. She writes like a close and honest friend, offering no-nonsense tips to help you find your true love.

Jameliah divorced from her husband and didn’t give up on the search and discovered the needle in the haystack right under her nose. He was her sister’s best friend.