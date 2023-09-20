Blend Extra: Fight Fall Respiratory Illness

With the fall right around the corner, Walgreens Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Ban joins us today to share his perspective on this year’s fall respiratory illness season and how you can best protect yourself.

The Walgreens COVID-19 Index [walgreens.com] – one of the last remaining COVID-19 surveillance trackers in the U.S. – is showing increasing positivity rates. In addition, the CDC has reported [cdc.gov] higher or earlier flu activity in several Southern Hemispheric countries compared to what was seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. With multiple respiratory viruses circulating this fall, it’s important to know and understand information surrounding vaccinations, testing and treatment.

