Blend Extra: Fight Breast Cancer One Bra Fitting at a Time

Many women put everyone else first, but this fall, Wacoal is encouraging them to start with themselves. A professional bra fitting may seem simple, yet 8 out of 10 women are wearing the wrong size. Signs like slipping straps, uncomfortable bands, or body changes from pregnancy, weight fluctuations, or menopause can all signal it's time for a refit.

Through its Fit for the Cure® partnership with Susan G. Komen, Wacoal is hosting more than 400 events nationwide this fall. For every fitting and purchase, Wacoal will donate $5 to help fund critical patient services. Over the past 25 years, the program has raised more than $6.3 million and professionally fitted more than 1 million women. It's a simple way to boost comfort and confidence while supporting women facing breast cancer.