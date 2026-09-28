Blend Extra: Feeling the Tingle? Understanding the Stages of Neuropathy

Neuropathy is often a progressive condition, and recognizing the warning signs early may make a difference. On Morning Blend, Dr. Evan Norum, founder of Advantage Neuropathy in New Berlin and board certified in neuropathy, explains the stages patients may experience, when nerve damage can become more difficult to reverse, and why seeking help sooner is important. He also discusses Advantage Neuropathy's FDA-cleared treatment approach designed to help relieve pain and improve quality of life. Plus, hear a real patient success story and learn about special offers available for viewers, including a $37 Neuropathy Special or a FREE Neuropathy Screening for a limited time. Call 262-800-5383 or text TINGLE to 21000 for details.

For more information, visit Advantage Neuropathy