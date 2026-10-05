Blend Extra: Fall’s Coolest Getaway Trend Might Surprise You

As summer fades, travelers are embracing fall as the season of choice for quick getaways. New Airbnb data shows 60% of travelers are planning a weekend trip this fall, driven by seasonal favorites like foliage tours, road trips, and apple-picking adventures.

Travel trends are evolving, too. Gen Z is embracing “lore-tripping,” exploring small towns known for local legends and hidden history. Meanwhile, “groundhopping” is gaining momentum as sports fans and concertgoers turn stadiums and iconic venues into vacation destinations. Families are also fueling the trend, with travel among families with infants rising significantly from last fall.

Airbnb is rolling out new features to simplify travel planning, including AI-powered home searches, social travel recommendations from friends and family, and upcoming services like baby gear rentals and laundry assistance.

Learn more at Airbnb and Airbnb Newsroom