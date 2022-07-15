Blend Extra: Exceptional Home Care

SYNERGY HomeCare provides a range of supportive services to individuals who choose to continue living in their own homes, wherever home may be. Those services include: personal care, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, grocery shopping, transportation to medial appointments, companionship and respite.

The owner and president, Ruth Busalacchi, joins us to disucss why SYNERGY HomeCare was awarded Employer of Choice for 2022! Hiring bonuses for Milwaukee and Elkhorn offices! $250 sign on and $200 referral bonus and paid to travel from one client to another. Call SYNERGY HomeCare at 414-763-8368 or visit synergyhomecare.com