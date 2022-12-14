Blend Extra: Environmentally Friendly Holiday Season

While the holidays are fun and festive, they also create a bit of a mess with all the delivery boxes, wrapping papers, ribbons and packaging. Waukesha County Parks and Land Use has talked about sustainable ideas over the past few years, so they wanted to take a moment to recap some of their favorite 'green' product recommendations and gift ideas.

Analiese Smith, Recycling & Solid Waste supervisor, joins us to tell us how the best gift is the gift that will be used. She tells us how to match the right type of gift for each person. To learn more, please visit www.waukeshacountypark.gov