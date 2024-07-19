Blend Extra: Enjoy Your Pool With A Freshwater IQ Monitoring System!!

Introducing Bachmanns Pools, Spas & Saunas' latest innovation: the New Freshwater IQ Monitoring System, exclusively for Hot Springs. What exactly is Freshwater IQ? It's an advanced in-line self-monitoring salt system designed to maintain pristine, natural-feeling water with minimal hassle. This cutting-edge technology measures Chlorine, pH, and Salt levels every hour, ensuring optimal water quality. Plus, it seamlessly integrates with the spa's control panel, providing timely results and personalized recommendations. While it's exclusively compatible with the 2024 HotSpring Highlife and Limelight tubs, it promises unparalleled convenience and efficiency. For the ultimate spa experience, trust Bachmanns Pools, Spas & Saunas.

