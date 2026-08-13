Blend Extra: Enjoy Thrifting for A Good Cause!

Looking for unique finds, great deals, and a way to give back? The Salvation Army Thrift Stores throughout Southeastern Wisconsin offer an ever-changing selection of clothing, furniture, home décor, books, collectibles, and one-of-a-kind treasures. With new donations arriving daily, every visit feels like a treasure hunt.

But the impact goes far beyond shopping. Every purchase and donation helps support The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC), providing recovery services, work therapy, life skills training, and housing assistance for adults rebuilding their lives. Shoppers can also take advantage of specials like 50% off the Color of the Week tag, Senior Wednesdays, and discounts for active military and law enforcement personnel.

Learn more, find a store, or schedule a free donation pickup at https://satruck.org