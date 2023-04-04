Blend Extra: Ending The Chore Battle With Your Children

Are you constantly nagging your kids to do chores? You are not alone. Most parents do struggle to get kids to clean up after themselves and do household chores. Today Dr. John Duffy will give some very specific advice for ending the chore battle.

Dr. John Duffy is a clinical psychologist with over 25 years of practice and is the best-selling author of The Available Parent. He appears frequently on national TV and radio shows such as the Today Show, Fox News, and NPR, and in the Wall Street Journal, Time, and numerous other publications. His latest book is Parenting the New Teen in the Age of Anxiety.