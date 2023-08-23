Watch Now
Blend Extra: Elevating the Patty Melt

Chef Kate Lulloff is back from Jones Dairy Farm to bring us an elevated Patty Melt. She is using a blend of beef and pork. If you’re seeking a delightful twist for your summer cheeseburger, look no further than this griddled to perfection Patty Melt. Chef Kate will demo this delicious take on the classic Patty Melt that features a balanced blend of premium ground beef and Jones Sausage Roll. It’s a tantalizing cross between a smash burger and a grilled cheese sandwich, elevated by the addition of caramelized onions and Thousand Island dressing. The 50/50 union of ground sausage and ground beef produces an exceptionally juicy and flavor-packed burger that stands out without the need for additional spices. This blended burger is certain to captivate even the most discerning palates. And don’t forget to grab a few extra napkins! Grab the full recipe here. Jones Dairy Farm, a seventh-generation family-owned and operated business based in nearby Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, has been making breakfast sausage based on an original family recipe for more than 130 years. Jones makes a host of breakfast meats with simple ingredients including all-natural sausage, naturally smoked ham and Canadian bacon and braunschweiger. Visit www.jonesdairyfarm.com for more info.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 14:01:07-04

