Blend Extra: Eco-Friendly Toilet Seats Made in Wisconsin

Bemis Manufacturing is located in Sheboygan Falls! They produce enameled wood toilets seats made with repurposed wood. No trees are harvested to make these seats and no scrap materials are landfilled! They have an eco-friendly process. They are currently under the fourth generation of family leadership. T.J. Steifvater and Lisa Burns show us around this great business.

Bemis worked with community leaders to revitalize Sheboygan Falls historic downtown area. This includes renovating the building that houses the Bemis Bath Shoppe. It’s now a downtown destination for not only shopping Bemis toilet seats but also a resource for bath-related products and specialty gifts.

