Blend Extra: Easy Meals For Your Busy Week

During the school year, everyone is doing their own thing on weeknights. Despite the busyness, it’s still important to have a healthy and delicious dinner. Well today we have some simple ways to stretch a roasted chicken into three meals! Culinary Expert Kristina Vanni joins us with three great recipes that are sure to be “supper stars” in your house!

See below for Kristina's recipes:

Kristina says: I have one simple trick to remember so you don’t even need a recipe. I call this “Simon and Garfunkel Chicken” because all you have to remember is “Parsley, Sage, Rosemary, and Thyme!”You can throw an onion in the cavity. Drizzle olive oil over the skin and even squeeze a lemon on top and then toss that in the cavity as well. Now just put some fresh parsley in there, and sprinkle dried sage, dried rosemary and dried thyme all over the skin. Season with some salt and pepper and then roast for about 2 ½ to 3 hours until the juices run clear. That’s it! It takes maybe 5 minutes of active time to throw together and then the oven does all of the work for you. At the end, you have a really warm and comforting meal to bring the whole family to the dinner table.

