Most muffins are full of sugar and carbs which make them not ideal for starting your day, but these Cranberry Orange Muffins are grain free and absolutely delicious! They are so light and fluffy and bright and fruity from the orange juice and fruit.

Health Coach, Blogger, and Cookbook Author of Wandering Palate, Erika Schlick joins us to share her paleo muffin recipe.

For this recipe and more, go to thetrailtohealth.com