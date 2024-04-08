Blend Extra: Ease Into Healthy Daily Dental Habits

Just in time for the new season, we’ve got all the latest tips and tricks to refresh your oral care regimen. From easy ways to maintain a healthy mouth and get into good daily habits, to products to achieve a deeper clean, we’ve got you covered.

With a commitment to innovation and patient satisfaction, Dr. Gastelum continues to inspire and empower individuals to achieve their dream smiles while fostering a positive impact on dental wellness through digital media.

Follow @DoctorJossen on TikTok and Instagram for a glimpse into the exciting world of cosmetic and restorative dentistry, and join the journey towards a brighter, healthier smile.

Go to https://www.therabreath.com/indexto learn more about these rinses, and they are available for purchase at major retailers such as Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS Pharmacy in addition to Amazon.