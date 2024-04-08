Watch Now
Blend Extra: Ease Into Healthy Daily Dental Habits

Therabreath
Posted at 2:20 PM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 15:20:03-04

Just in time for the new season, we’ve got all the latest tips and tricks to refresh your oral care regimen. From easy ways to maintain a healthy mouth and get into good daily habits, to products to achieve a deeper clean, we’ve got you covered.

With a commitment to innovation and patient satisfaction, Dr. Gastelum continues to inspire and empower individuals to achieve their dream smiles while fostering a positive impact on dental wellness through digital media.

Follow @DoctorJossen on TikTok and Instagram for a glimpse into the exciting world of cosmetic and restorative dentistry, and join the journey towards a brighter, healthier smile.

Go to https://www.therabreath.com/indexto learn more about these rinses, and they are available for purchase at major retailers such as Walmart, Walgreens, and CVS Pharmacy in addition to Amazon.

