Blend Extra: Dumped By Your Husband In Your Sixties?

A therapist's memoir of grit, gusto, and empowerment!
Posted at 12:55 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 13:55:35-05

What 's a girl to do if she's dumped by her husband in her sixties?

How about writing a book documenting her journey and collecting role-models of inspirational women from their sixties through their nineties?

The humorous yet educational memoir of a therapist's journey and the experiences of her inspiring interviewees, women who've been through grief, depression, caregiving, widowhood, retirement, empty-nesting, and physical challenges. Girls' Guide to Aging with Grit and Gusto is a road map for women who want to thrive (whatever their age or circumstances) as they grow older.

Check out Linda Benjamin's new book at Amazon and other retailers!

