Blend Extra: Discover Lakes and Fun Just Below The Wisconsin Border

Visit Lake County is the destination marketing organization and champion of tourism for Lake County, Illinois. The organization is comprised of municipalities, along with 200 industry partners including hotels, attractions, and hospitality-related industries throughout, all who recognize the powerful economic impact of tourism. From the serene and scenic views of the solstice in bloom, Lake County Forest Preserves to seasonal festivals, live events and shows to a range of shopping options, Lake County is a destination that's always in season and is located 90 minutes south of Milwaukee.

Let's Go, Take a Ride to Lake County, Illinois, and discover the freedom of being able to set your own pace and seek your own experiences. Lake County Road Trips showcases five different experiences via car, bike or hoofing to create an adventure on the land of lakes' arterial highways: Illinois Route 21, U.S. Route 45, Illinois Route 83, Illinois Route 41 and U.S. Route 12. From thrilling coasters to splashtastic encounters - from scenic nature expeditions to serene beach bum lounging along one of 75 lakes - to delectable eats and saporous sips and then some, the land of lakes is your next destination. Time to take a ride to the beauty, history, nature and discovery of Lake County. Joining us today to talk more about Lake County is Senior Director of Community Engagement for Visit Lake County, John Maguire, and Marketing Director for Volo Museum, Jim Wojdyla.

For more information on Lake County and all their excellent attractions for your next weekend summer road trip please visit their at website at visitlakecounty.org or give them a call at 847-662-2700.