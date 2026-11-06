Blend Extra: Discover Golf-Course Living at The Glen at Broadlands

Looking for a new home with less exterior upkeep and more time to enjoy the view? The Glen at Broadlands is a new condominium community from Cornerstone Development in North Prairie, featuring ranch-style homes alongside The Broadlands Golf Course. Current plans range from about 1,700 to 2,000 square feet.

The community combines open, airy floor plans with a scenic setting, while services such as lawn maintenance and snow removal help make homeownership easier.

Visit the models at 113 Augusta Way in North Prairie, open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Mention The Morning Blend to receive $5,000 off customizable options.

Learn more at Cornerstone Development.