Blend Extra: Discover Easy Living Above Waukesha at Aspen Overlook

A fresh approach to condominium living is taking shape in Waukesha! John Wahlen introduces Aspen Overlook, a new Cornerstone Development neighborhood featuring prairie-inspired, ranch-style condominiums with open layouts, high ceilings and plenty of windows.

Residents can enjoy a low-maintenance lifestyle along with community amenities like walking trails and a dog park, all conveniently located near dining, groceries and coffee. Tour the models at 1430 Tenny Avenue in Waukesha and see the views for yourself.

Mention The Morning Blend and receive $5,000 off customizable options. Visit Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Explore Aspen Overlook or learn more at Cornerstone Development.