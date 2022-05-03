Watch
Blend Extra: Delight The Mom In Your Life!

Travel deals, floral arrangements, beauty items & more!
Posted at 12:55 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 13:55:26-04

Sunday, May 8th is Mother’s Day, the perfect time to think about and celebrate the mothers and mother figures in your life. According to a recent survey, many moms are happy with a greeting card or a special experience with their family. In fact, staycations are another growing trend, whether visiting a local green space, movie theater, or museum, moms are asking for more quality time with loved ones.

Also, a few of the most popular gifting trends include flowers, jewelry, and sweets! Joining us today is lifestyle expert, Bethany Braun-Silva as she will provide viewers with gifting tips to delight every mom in your life this upcoming Mother’s Day!

