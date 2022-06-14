Blend Extra: Dairy Month

If you live in Wisconsin you know Crave Brothers Cheese! This family farm started in 1980 in Waterloo, Wisconsin. They currently have 13 family members working in the business and 2100 cows! As part of Dairy month we visit with Patrick Crave. This multi-generational farm is a family operation. They pump their milk directly underground to their cheese factory. They use their own milk to produce award-winning cheeses. They produce Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone and Oaxaca cheeses.