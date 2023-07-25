Blend Extra: Cycling Without Age

President/Owner of SYNERGY HomeCare Ruth Busalacchi joins us along with Eric and Bernadette Russow to talk about SYNERGY's Cycling Without Age program. SYNERGY provides a range of supportive services to individuals who choose to continue living in their own homes, wherever home may be. Those services include: personal care, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, companionship, and respite.

The Cycling Without Age program is sponsored by the Dementia Friendly Community initiative. It provides rides for residents with dementia, Alzheimer’s and general mobility issues throughout Walworth County and a few neighbors in surrounding communities. The program currently has 50+ trained volunteer "Pilots" that help peddle the residents around the community but are always in need of more.

If interested in a free resource assessment if you have a loved one in Walworth County call 262-235-0640 or call 414-763-8368 for information in Milwaukee or Waukesha County. If interested in volunteering call Eric and Bernadette Russow at 262-320-7325.