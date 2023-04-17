Blend Extra: Crave-Worthy Brunch Casserole

Chef Kate Lulloff is here from Jones Dairy Farm to give us the recipe to the perfect Easter brunch casserole dish. This Southwest Tortilla Breakfast Casserole with Sausage recipe is easy-to-make with Jones Original All Natural Pork Breakfast Sausage Rolls, cheese and eggs along with a few flavorful surprises to give it a Southwest kick. Chef Kate says it is hard to go wrong with this one, and it can be prepared the night before and baked in the morning for added convenience.

Jones Dairy Farm is a seventh-generation family-owned and operated business based in nearby Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. They have been making breakfast sausage based on an original family recipe for more than 130 years!

For more information on this recipe, visit online atJones Dairy Farm.