Blend Extra: Could Your Diabetes Be Behind That Nerve Pain?

Diabetes can come with an uncomfortable complication: nerve pain. Dr. Evan Norum of Advantage Neuropathy joins The Morning Blend to explain diabetic nerve pain, how it relates to peripheral neuropathy and the treatment options available to patients. Previous Morning Blend coverage has highlighted the New Berlin practice's approach to neuropathy care.

Advantage Neuropathy offers leading-edge pain therapy, including an FDA-cleared solution, with care focused on Wisconsin patients.

For this segment, viewers can receive a $37 Neuropathy Special, a $249 retail value, for the first 25 callers. Call 262-800-5383 or text TINGLE to 21000.

Learn more at Advantage Neuropathy.