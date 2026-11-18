When is it time to consider a mental health assessment? Behavioral Health Clinic offers testing and assessment services for children and adults, including evaluations for autism, ADHD, learning differences and other specialized needs. [wibehavior...health.com]

Brynn Weiss, LPC-IT, shares what a modern evaluation can look like, signs that an assessment may be helpful, and how testing can differ for children and adults. She’ll also explain what happens after results are received and how those findings can help guide next steps.

Behavioral Health Clinic provides therapy and counseling, testing and assessments, and psychiatric services at locations throughout Wisconsin.

Learn more about Testing & Assessment Services or visit Behavioral Health Clinic.