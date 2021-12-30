Watch
Blend Extra: Confidence? Swagger? Or Both?

Author Leslie Ehm shows you how to bring our your best self!
Leslie Ehm knows what makes a person appear truly confident. She is the author of "Swagger: Unleash Everything You Are and Become Everything You Want." Leslie says it's not so much what confident people do that sets them apart. It's more of what they don't do.
https://www.leslieehm.com/

