The Ability Center invites everyone to attend "A Walk in the Park" luncheon taking place on July 17 at 11:00 am at the Italian Community Center. Join the celebration and help support the largest all-inclusive park in the Country, which will allow all walks of life to play together. Special guest Marissa Bode from Wicked (2024) will be performing at the event, so you don't want miss it!.

