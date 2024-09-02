Blend Extra: Combatting Problematic Employee Behavior

Beth Ridley is a leadership expert and workplace culture consultant that helps leaders establish inspiring & inclusive organizational cultures, high performing teams and motivated & committed employees. With over 25 years of global leadership and management consulting experience, she's dealt with her fair share of behaviors from employees such as toxic rockstars. A toxic rockstar is an employee who produces exceptional results, but exhibits negative behaviors such as stubbornness, incivility, and manipulation. Their negative behaviors create a toxic atmosphere that harms team dynamics and overall workplace morale. The combination of high performance and toxic behavior presents a significant challenge for managers and colleagues.

Despite their high performance, toxic rockstars can damage work and the workplace by demoralizing colleagues which negatively impacts motivation, engagement and productivity. A toxic work environment can increase turnover and tarnish the company's reputation, making it harder to attract top talent. In addition to this, these toxic behaviors can undermine teamwork and collaboration efforts which are critical for both problem-solving and innovation. Joining us today to talk more about toxic rockstars and how you can combat negative employee behavior is Beth Ridley, CEO of Ridley Consulting Group.

