Blend Extra: Cocktail Rye Appetizers

S. Rosen’s Cocktail Rye makes for a great base for appetizers. Today recipe developer, Stephanie Powell of the S. Rosen's & Alpha Baking Company shows us how easy it can be.

How about “Curds & Rye.” It has cheese curds, ham and apple thyme mustard. These mini sandwiches with S. Rosen’s cocktail rye make the perfect appetizer or snack.

