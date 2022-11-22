Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Blend Extra: Closing The Service Gap For Children With Special Needs

with Synergy HomeCare
Recently, a service gap was identified by SYNERGY HomeCare. This gap is the major challenge matching up appropriately trained caregivers to the families who are eligible for funding and respite care. SYNERGY HomeCare connected with 4C for Children in Milwaukee to create a new training, designed to empower caregivers to provide quality care, supervision, and appropriate play for children with special needs. SYNERGY HomeCare provides a range of supportive services to children and adults with disabilities. Website Contact (414) 763-8368 Location: 4810 S 76th St Suite 102, Greenfield, WI 53220
Posted at 1:01 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 14:01:45-05

Recently, a service gap was identified by SYNERGY HomeCare. This gap is the major challenge matching up appropriately trained caregivers to the families who are eligible for funding and respite care.

SYNERGY HomeCare connected with 4C for Children in Milwaukee to create a new training, designed to empower caregivers to provide quality care, supervision, and appropriate play for children with special needs.

SYNERGY HomeCare provides a range of supportive services to children and adults with disabilities.

Website
Contact (414) 763-8368
Location: 4810 S 76th St Suite 102, Greenfield, WI 53220

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes