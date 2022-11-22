Blend Extra: Closing The Service Gap For Children With Special Needs

Recently, a service gap was identified by SYNERGY HomeCare. This gap is the major challenge matching up appropriately trained caregivers to the families who are eligible for funding and respite care.

SYNERGY HomeCare connected with 4C for Children in Milwaukee to create a new training, designed to empower caregivers to provide quality care, supervision, and appropriate play for children with special needs.

SYNERGY HomeCare provides a range of supportive services to children and adults with disabilities.

Website

Contact (414) 763-8368

Location: 4810 S 76th St Suite 102, Greenfield, WI 53220

