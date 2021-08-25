Watch
Blend Extra: Churros With a Bacon Twist!

With Jones Dairy Farm
Posted at 12:55 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 13:56:13-04

The Wisconsin State Fair may have ended recently, but delicious food is back with the help of Jones Dairy Farm! Picture this: baked churros covered with delicious cinnamon sugared bacon. Is your mouth watering yet? Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm joins us today, and she will demo how to make this addictive dessert.

You can find Jones products at major retailers throughout the Milwaukee area. Check the product locator to find the grocery stores near you! To find the recipe for the cinnamon sugar bacon baked churros, visit jonesdairyfarm.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc.

