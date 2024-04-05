Blend Extra: Chronic Special Needs Plans With Medicare

A Chronic Special Needs plan is for people with chronic health conditions of diabetes, cardiovascular disease or heart failure. There are over 16,000 people in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Kenosha with Diabetes and 7,500 people in those same counties with cardiovascular and heart disease.

If you have one of these conditions you may qualify for a Special Enrollment Period that will allow you to switch to a Chronic Needs Plan. Switching to a Chronic Special Needs Plan will provide access to care to help manage a chronic condition.

Jerry can meet with individuals to review their Medicare plan to see if a Chronic Special Needs Plan is right for them.

Give Jerry call at (262) 432-9600 or send him an email at jwilson@sovereignselect.com

The Road to Medicare: Educational Events will be on the second Friday of each month at 10am in our office. 1339 W Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092

Next Dates:

Friday 04/12 @ 10am

Friday 05/10 @ 10am

Friday 06/14 @ 10am

