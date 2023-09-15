Blend Extra: Cheesy Sausage Breakfast Sliders!

Chef Kate Lulloff returns with an easy back-to-school and back-to-work cheesy sausage and egg breakfast slider recipe. These cheesy sliders spotlight Jones new All Natural Thick-Cut Sausage Patties, available in a convenient 20-ounce, resealable bulk package, that are a perfect size to fit your favorite slider bun. Jones Dairy Farm has been making breakfast sausage based on an original family recipe for more than 130 years. Jones makes a host of breakfast meats with simple ingredients including all-natural sausage, naturally smoked ham and Canadian bacon, dry aged hickory and cherrywood smoked bacon and braunschweiger. For the slider recipe click here to go to Jones Dairy Farm's website.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 14:01:00-04
