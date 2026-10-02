Blend Extra: Celebrating the Workers Who Keep Communities Running

From classrooms and hospitals to offices and airports, custodial professionals play a critical role in maintaining the clean, safe spaces we rely on every day. Ahead of National Custodian Day on October 2, Robert Posthauer, President of Newell Commercial Business, joins us to highlight the essential work these often-unseen teams perform and the challenges they face on the job. He'll discuss why greater recognition is needed, how innovative, purpose-built equipment can make demanding tasks safer and more efficient, and ways schools, businesses, and communities can support custodial workers year-round. Learn how the "Behind the Scenes of Clean" initiative is helping shine a spotlight on the professionals whose dedication keeps our communities running smoothly. Visit RubberMaid