Blend Extra: Celebrating the Holidays with Jones Ham & More!

If you’re still looking for the ideal side dish to serve for your upcoming holiday meal, Jones has a delicious spin on classic scalloped potatoes.

Chef Kate Lulloff from Jones Dairy Farm is back to demonstrate how simple it can be to impress your family and friends this holiday season. The recipe features thinly sliced potatoes and Jones Naturally Smoked Ham cooked in a velvety cream sauce and cooked to a bubbly perfection.

Chef Kate elevates the dish with fresh herbs and a topping of dry-aged bacon. This is also a great way to use your leftover holiday ham. In fact, it’s so delicious, your family will love this side dish any day of the week.

Jones Dairy Farm, a seventh-generation family-owned and operated business based in nearby Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, has been making breakfast sausage based on an original family recipe for more than 130 years.

Jones makes a host of breakfast meats with simple ingredients including all-natural sausage, naturally smoked ham and Canadian bacon, dry aged hickory and cherrywood smoked bacon and braunschweiger.

Visit https://www.jonesdairyfarm.com/ for more info.

