Blend Extra: Celebrating Dairy in Our State

June is Dairy Month and we are celebrating with Wisconsin Farmers. Today we visit Cedar Lawn Farms. George and Kathy Muth farm along with their son Peter and wife Gina who are the sixth generation on the family operation with their daughter Josie being the 7th. The farm began in 1847 in the West Bend area.

In 1992 they purchased the present farm in the Town of Farmington at the crossroads of Cheeseville. They are a family dairy farm with 230 dairy cows, crop 700 acres and provide custom bagging for forages. They employ 4 full time and 2 part-time employees.

They are excited and humbled to celebrate a 175Th anniversary this year as a family farm. The milk from the farm goes to Cedar Valley Cheese which produces provolone, mozzarella and string cheese.