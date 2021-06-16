Watch
Blend Extra: Celebrating Caregivers in Our Community!

At SYNERGY HomeCare
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 13:55:43-04

Not all superheroes wear capes! Senior caregivers provide a range of supportive services to individuals who choose to continue living in their own homes, wherever home may be. Caregivers save the day by offering companionship, grocery shopping assistance, meal preparation, and more! SYNGERY HomeCare Owner Ruth Busalacchi joins us today, and she’s here to shine a light on the role of caregivers.

Caregivers applicants who call 414-763-8368 and mention The Morning Blend will receive a $400 hire on bonus! Callers who sign up for homecare services will receive 10% off their first bill. For more information, visit syngeryhomecare.com.

