Blend Extra: Celebrating 60 Years of Pet Adoption and Care

Elmbrook Humane Society (EBHS) was started by a group of caring individuals, led by Gertrude Bergmann. With humble beginnings, this dedicated group of volunteers used an old bus to pick up stray animals and care for them in their homes.

Their effort grew into using an old garage for an animal shelter and ultimately led to building a shelter in 1976. At that time, shelter volunteers cared for fewer than 500 animals each year. After almost 25 years in the same facility, EBHS cared for over 1,500 animals each year.

In 2004, EBHS moved into a renovated facility that improves the quality of life of the animals cared for and offers a warm and welcoming environment to visitors.

In 2024, with the help of over 200 volunteers, the shelter cares for approximately 2,000 animals annually and is able to offer valuable educational programs onsite to the community.

John Lersch and Beth Blackwood are here to chat about the 60th Anniversary Gala and the evolution of EBHS.

The gala is April 6th. There is a craft show on Feb. 10th. Visit EBHS.org for more information.