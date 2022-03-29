Blend Extra: Celebrate Modern Agriculture

Tiffany speaks to Chad Passman, Public & Industry Relations Manager at John Deere, live from the Washington D.C. National Mall as we celebrate National Agriculture Day. Chad Speaks about some of the biggest challenges that farmers face today and how John Deere is helping them thrive on a daily basis.

John Deere helps find solutions to support farmers in their efforts to feed the growing world population and the role that technology plays in creating more food while protecting the environment.

For more information visit deere.com or if you are a farmer contact your local John Deere Dealer!

