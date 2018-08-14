Blend Extra: Building a Culture of Respect and Consent

MIke Domitrz and the Date Safe Project

1:00 PM, Aug 14, 2018
2:30 PM, Aug 14, 2018

Mike Domitrz speaks to tens of thousands of people around the world each year to teach people the right things to say, know their boundaries, and even what to do if you see a dangerous situation. He is on a mission to transform society into asking first before engaging in sexual intimacy. Mike joins us to discuss his mission and important things all students should know. For more information on Mike, the Date Safe Project, and his book "Can I Kiss You?", visit DateSafeProject.org or call 800-329-9390.

For more information on Mike, the Date Safe Project, and his book "Can I Kiss You?", visit DateSafeProject.org or call 800-329-9390.

