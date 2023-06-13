Blend Extra: Build Your Confidence in the Workplace

Author Selena Rezvani joins us to discuss her book Quick Confidence: Be Authentic, Create Connections and Make Bold Bets On Yourself. The book originally began as a newsletter during COVID but flourished into a book after going viral with thousands of subscribers. The book goes over the nine most common obstacles that prevent people from building confidence. Selena gives advice on actions, behaviors, and exercises that will help you change your mind set in and how you present yourself to others. In order to get the book, you can go on Amazon or anywhere books are sold. To learn more about Selena you can visit Selena Rezvani.