Blend Extra: Bridging The Financial Literacy Gap In Teens and Youth

Kelly Lannan, Senior vice president of Emerging Customers at Fidelity Investments, is here to discuss money milestones for teens and young adults.

Kelly Lannan states that the majority of teens (75%) age 13-17 say investing is important to them, but fewer than 1 in 4 (23%) have actually started, according to new research from Fidelity Investments®. The 2023 Teens & Money study reveals more than half (51%) of teens feel eager or well-informed when it comes to financial topics like saving, spending or investing. Despite that enthusiasm, nearly a third (31%) of teens who haven't started investing but plan to in the future believe they're too young to start.

From increasing financial literacy, busting myths, making early money moves, as well as Fidelity's new youth, app, there are many ways to bridge the gap from confused teens to financially educated young adults.

